Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Sri Lankan expat from Dubai wins Dh12 million

The winner was on a vacation when he received the phone call from Richard.

Sri Lankan expat Mohamed Mishfak won Dh12 million in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle draw series 227 held on Monday.

The Dubai resident pocketed the jackpot with his ticket number 054978 bought on April 29.

“Oh! my God. You are the one, who changes the lives of people,” Mishfak told Richard, the Big Ticket host, over the phone.

Your ultimate guide to participating in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

“Thank you very much. Right now, I am in Sri Lanka. I am on vacation. I am so excited. I cannot say anything,” Mishfak added.

Apart from Mishfak, there were two more millionaires, both of them Indian expats, winning Dh3 million and Dh1 million.

Sales call helps Indian expat win Dh12m Big Ticket

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: UAE-based garage owner wins Dh10 million

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh12 million