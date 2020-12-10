News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: More chances to become a millionaire in New Year raffle

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on December 10, 2020 | Last updated on December 10, 2020 at 11.38 am
January's raffle will have three millionaires.

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has launched a special offer with multiple chances to become a millionaire and kick off the New Year with a bang.

From today (Thursday) till Saturday when people purchase the ‘buy two and get one free’ offer, they will stand a chance to win two additional tickets for the Dh20 million draw to be held on January 3.

On Sunday evening, 20 lucky winners will be picked through an electronic raffle draw and announced on the official social media platform of the Big Ticket. So, they will have a total of five tickets for the January draw.

And this January, there will be three millionaires. The grand prize is Dh20 million, second prize Dh3 million and third prize of Dh1 million. In addition, there are four cash prizes and a dream car promotion prize.

Ashwani Kumar

