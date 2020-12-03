Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh12 million
He will not be sharing the amount with anyone.
Dubai-based Indian expat has won Dh12 million in the Big Ticket draw series 222, held in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
George Jacobs, a 51-year-old, medical equipment salesperson said the winnings have come as a huge blessing as he was suffering from some financial difficulties. He lives in Dubai with his wife, daughter and son.
He had purchased ticket number 069402 on November 30 and has been buying the Big Ticket online for the past two years.
Congratulations to George Jacob, from India, with winning ticket no. 069402. He won AED 12 Million in The Dream 12 Million series 222. Visit www.bigticket.ae and follow us on social media.Posted by Big Ticket Abu Dhabi onThursday, 3 December 2020
Jacobs had been driving with his family and stopped on the side of the road to receive the news, when organiser Richard called the winner. The news has changed his life forever.
