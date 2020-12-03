News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh12 million

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on December 3, 2020 | Last updated on December 3, 2020 at 11.43 pm
Screengrab

He will not be sharing the amount with anyone.

Dubai-based Indian expat has won Dh12 million in the Big Ticket draw series 222, held in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

George Jacobs, a 51-year-old, medical equipment salesperson said the winnings have come as a huge blessing as he was suffering from some financial difficulties. He lives in Dubai with his wife, daughter and son.

He had purchased ticket number 069402 on November 30 and has been buying the Big Ticket online for the past two years.

Congratulations to George Jacob, from India, with winning ticket no. 069402. He won AED 12 Million in The Dream 12 Million series 222. Visit www.bigticket.ae and follow us on social media.

Posted by Big Ticket Abu Dhabi onThursday, 3 December 2020

He will not be sharing the amount with anyone.

Jacobs had been driving with his family and stopped on the side of the road to receive the news, when organiser Richard called the winner. The news has changed his life forever.

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com


author

Ashwani Kumar

I am a newspaperman from the emirate of Abu Dhabi. A journalist at heart. I get my stories from the streets. A south Indian born in the Hindi heartland, I easily connect with people from different nationalities and cultures. I am calm like a monk, sensitive and very patient reporter. On the ground, I cover a range of topics related to community, health, embassy, tourism, transport, business and sports. I will go out on a leg to do what’s right and stand by what I believe in.



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201212&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201219661&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 