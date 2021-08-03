Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw: Indian national wins Dh15 million

Sunil won with ticket number 183947 bought on July 13.

Indian national Sanoop Sunil won Dh15 million in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle draw series number 230 held on Tuesday.

Sunil won with ticket number 183947 bought on July 13.

Richard from the Big Ticket had issues calling him, and after multiple attempts, could just connect for a few seconds. Richard shouted that Sunil had won the jackpot but there was no response.

The organisers said they will continue to try calling Sunil.

Abu Dhabi resident Johnson Kunjukunju was the second prize winner of Dh1 million. He won with this ticket number 122225 purchased on July 16.

