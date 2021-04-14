Biden administration proceeding with $23 billion weapons sale to UAE

Filed on April 14, 2021 | Last updated on April 14, 2021 at 10.58 pm

Deals had been paused by Biden administration in order to review them.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has told Congress it is proceeding with more than $23 billion in weapons sales to the UAE, including advanced F-35 aircraft, armed drones and other equipment, congressional aides said on Tuesday.

A State Department spokesperson said the administration would move forward with the proposed sales to the UAE.

The Democratic president's administration had paused the deals agreed to by former Republican President Donald Trump in order to review them. The sales to the Gulf nation were finalized right before Trump left office.

The $23.37 billion package contained products from General Atomics, Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp, including 50 F-35 Lighting II aircraft, up to 18 MQ-9B Unmanned Aerial Systems and a package of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions.