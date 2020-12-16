News
Bahrain National Day: UAE satellite captures stunning image of Manama

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on December 16, 2020
Photo courtesy: Government of Dubai Media Office/Twitter

Image captured by KhalifaSat shows parts of Bahrain's capital city.

With the UAE going all out to celebrate Bahrain’s 49th National Day today, one of its satellites has captured a stunning image of Manama.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) posted the image captured by KhalifaSat, showing parts of Bahrain’s capital city.

“We wish the leadership and people of Bahrain a Happy 49th National Day,” the MBRSC tweeted on Wednesday.

KhalifaSat — the UAE’s first 100 per cent Emirati-made satellite — was launched in December 2018.

The UAE will host special events and shows, and its key landmarks will light up in Bahraini colours today. Emirati airports will be decorated with the Bahraini flag and visitors will be received with flowers and souvenirs.

ALSO READ: Dazzling fireworks light up night sky on Bahrain National Day




