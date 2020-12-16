Bahrain National Day: UAE satellite captures stunning image of Manama
Image captured by KhalifaSat shows parts of Bahrain's capital city.
With the UAE going all out to celebrate Bahrain’s 49th National Day today, one of its satellites has captured a stunning image of Manama.
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) posted the image captured by KhalifaSat, showing parts of Bahrain’s capital city.
“We wish the leadership and people of Bahrain a Happy 49th National Day,” the MBRSC tweeted on Wednesday.
We wish the leadership and people of Bahrain a Happy 49th National Day!— MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) December 16, 2020
This photo was captured by #KhalifaSat showing parts of Bahrain’s Manama City.#BahrainNationalDay pic.twitter.com/tqfQi7owfQ
KhalifaSat — the UAE’s first 100 per cent Emirati-made satellite — was launched in December 2018.
The UAE will host special events and shows, and its key landmarks will light up in Bahraini colours today. Emirati airports will be decorated with the Bahraini flag and visitors will be received with flowers and souvenirs.
ALSO READ: Dazzling fireworks light up night sky on Bahrain National Day
-
Crime and Courts
Egyptian anchor jailed for insulting Dubai model
Tamer asks her lawyer to appeal in court against the verdict READ MORE
-
Weather
7.1°C in UAE: Partly cloudy, humid weather...
The weather bureau says the day’s top temperature will be 28... READ MORE
-
Government
New Dubai timeshare law to protect residents from ...
A timeshare is a property with a divided form of ownership that is... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE preparing for next 50 years by relying on...
UAE is redefining govt action concepts through a long-term vision... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai