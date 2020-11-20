Badly wounded dog left on street rescued in UAE
Braveheart is in critical but stable condition, and everything possible is being done to save his life.
Heartfelt messages have been pouring in online for Braveheart — a stray dog that was brutalised and left on a street in Umm Al Quwain. When rescuers found him, he wasn’t only badly wounded, his spine was completely broken, too.
Volunteers of the Stray Dogs Centre (SDC) immediately took in the two-year-old male dog and rushed him to a vet, saving his life. Though Braveheart is now safe at SDC, experts are still closely watching his condition. “His wounds and septic shock required immediate attention with different antibiotics,” said Amirah William, owner of SDC in Umm Al Quwain.
“His injuries are horrific, his lower extremities are damaged. Braveheart is in critical but stable condition, and everything possible is being done to save his life. Though his vitals are relatively better today and he can move and raise his head, the prognosis is still guarded.”
The dog has also developed further complications called anaplasma, which leads to a tick-borne disease, causing fever and uncontrolled bleeding.
Authorities have been alerted to the incident and investigations are under way. Identifying the person behind the dog’s torture is challenging because there were no eyewitnesses and the incident wasn’t captured on CCTV cameras, sources said. The UAE has strict laws in place against animal cruelty, which is punishable by up to a year in prison or a fine of up to Dh200,000.
Messages of love
Braveheart’s story shocked the UAE’s netizens, who are now all hoping for the dog’s recovery.
A resident identified as AF posted: “I have no words. Truly heartbroken to read this story. Thank you for recusing and taking care of poor little Braveheart. Praying he makes it thru and sees the true meaning of love and compassion. I just can’t get him out of my head.”
A social media user named Ms McDowell added: “Braveheart, you are loved and we are all behind you. I just hope you can fight through this traumatic time so someone can show you the love you so truly deserve. I don’t get emotional about a lot of things but your story has really hit me and I cannot believe you have had to endure such torture.”
GA said: “I wish I could give this poor, defenseless little dog a cuddle. Absolutely heartbreaking.... I pray he feels the comfort warmth and love of his rescuers. Awful to think there might be more like him out there.”
Another social media user, LM Inns, wrote: “Couldn’t sleep last night and it’s been on my mind all day about Braveheart. Sending him lots of love and light sweet little Angel.”
Besides attending to Braveheart’s case, local authorities are also working with SDC in building a new sanctuary next to the shelter.
nandini@khaleejtimes.com
