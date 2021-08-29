Back to school in UAE: Smooth traffic on day 1, some delays reported

Roads surrounding the school witnessed light congestions

As thousands of pupils returned to campus on Sunday, reports of the traffic situation in the Emirates was smooth-flowing, according to traffic watchdogs and live traffic reports on Google maps.

While the Sharjah – Dubai E11 Al Ittihad road and the Mohammed bin Zayed E311 highways witnessed the usual morning congestion, inner school district roads had smooth flowing traffic.

Slow-moving traffic on E311 stretched all the way from the Sharjah Industrial area up to Rashidiya in Dubai.

Roads surrounding the school district in Dubai’s Al Gharoud area also witnessed light congestions. According to Dubai Police, an accident on the Water Canal bridge at Sheikh Zayed Road towards World Trade Centre, at 10 am resulting in traffic delays. Commuters were advised to exercise extra caution.

Slow-moving traffic also caused delays for commuters in Sharjah's Al Gharb district. Intersections in the industrial areas and Al Qusais were also choker blocked from 7 am to 10 am.

