Back to school in UAE: Educators brace for growing challenges among senior students
Being away from classrooms for so long may have caused impairment of social skills, experts believe
UAE educators are reiterating the need to address the emotional challenges of senior pupils in the new school year that started on Sunday after distance learning had become the norm due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.
Matthew Burfield, Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Gems Founders School, threw light on some of the challenges that educators are bracing for.
“The senior pupils have been more vulnerable, compared to their younger counterparts, because of the Covid-19 challenge. The older lot’s confidence needs to be rebuilt, as they’ve been away from classrooms for a long time, which may have impaired their social skills. This is the critical challenge for me as a veteran educator, like many of us across the world.”
Earlier this morning, schools welcomed their pupils, as in-classroom lessons resumed after a two-month summer break.
The ubiquitous yellow buses heralding happy days were seen plying the roads again, as institutions adhered to all Covid-related safety protocols.
Sunday was set aside for the new pupils’ induction programme.
Traffic peaked during rush hour, as marshals were seen directing the public at signals outside schools in a bid to avoid jams.
As students arrived at their schools — either via school buses or own transport — greetings and fist bumps were everywhere as all precautionary norms continued to be followed and pupils reunited with their friends.
Several school principals personally supervised the arrangements while welcoming students back.
DON'T MISS:
>> Back to school in Abu Dhabi: Excitement as students return for first day of on-site classes
>> Look: Students in UAE return to schools after summer break
>> Amazon's top 10 Back-to-School essentials
Parents, who dropped off their children, were urged to avoid crossing school grounds, if possible, in a bid to keep the contagion at bay.
Schools also put up signage to ensure adequate social distancing and carried out rigorous sanitisation programmes ahead of the reopening today.
Data showed that over 295,000 pupils returned to over 209 private schools in Dubai since December last year.
-
News
Back to school in UAE: Educators brace for...
Being away from classrooms for so long may have caused impairment of... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Students thrilled to go back to on-...
Parents dropping off their kids directly at the school had to show... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man on trial for abusing, distributing...
He admits to buying the narcotics from a person who promotes it... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Cloudy, dusty forecast on Sunday
Light to moderate winds to cause blowing dust READ MORE
-
News
5 steps to register Covid jab certificates issued ...
Travellers can register certificates via the Federal Authority for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until...
All scheduled international flights to and from India were banned... READ MORE
-
News
Smooth traffic, some delays on first day back to...
Roads surrounding the school witnessed light congestions READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE law: Can I combine sick leaves with annual...
Find out if availing such leaves can result in termination from the... READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school
26 votes | 23 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla