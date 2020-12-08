Ayurveda clinic opens in Abu Dhabi

The facility has six treatment rooms with therapy equipment that were custom-made in India.

A first-of-its-kind healthcare facility that combines modern medicine and traditional Ayurveda was opened in Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island on Monday.

Dr Shyam Vishwanathan, head of Vaidyashala, Burjeel Day Surgery Centre, said that by following such a novel treatment approach, the facility aims to provide care for all major illnesses and medical conditions.

“The science and practice of Ayurveda have been proven and recognised by the World Health Organisation. The practice of Ayurveda would be hugely beneficial to patients, particularly the elderly. It can provide necessary relief by reducing the effects of chronic diseases,” Dr Vishwanathan said.

There are six treatment rooms with therapy equipment, which were custom-made in India. The facility will provide all curative therapies, including ‘abhyangam’, traditional Ayurvedic body massage; ‘thala pothichil’, head massage; ‘tharpanam’, treatment for eyes; ayurvedic facial and many other treatments.

Complementary treatment will be provided to chronic diseases such as arthritis, back pain, allergies, and asthma, migraine, skin diseases and gynaecological problems.

There are also programmes for weight loss, post-natal care, detox therapies and lifestyle modifications.

Promoting Ayurveda

Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu, deputy chief of mission at Indian Embassy, said the Indian government is committed to promoting the traditional systems of medicine throughout the world.

“The Indian Embassy has been actively working to promote traditional Indian systems of medicine, including Ayurveda, in the UAE. Traditional medicine has an important role in contemporary community healthcare due to its unique characteristics that promote health, prevent disease, and provide cure, rehabilitation and rejuvenation.”

Bayyapu said the growing interest for Ayurveda across the world is an opportunity for Indian players to explore newer markets.

“Covid-19 pandemic has emphasised the need for the change in lifestyle of people particularly towards immunity-enhancing steps. Ayurveda highlights the positive role of traditional medicine and practices in enhancing immunity. India can play a major role in meeting the requirements of the world market through the promotion of Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine,” Bayyapu added.

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com