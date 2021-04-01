- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Autism Day: Web surfing made easy for the differently-abled
Autistic people worldwide can now access www.etisalat.ae and activate for free the ‘Etisalat Wider Web’ extension
The Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) has partnered with telecom operator Etisalat to launch a first-of-its-kind web extension aimed at simplifying the World Wide Web and making it autistic-friendly. The launch is in line with World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, to highlight hurdles autistic people face every day. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the global prevalence of the disorder ranges between 1 in 100 and 1 in 132 people.
With the groundbreaking solution, autistic people worldwide can now access www.etisalat.ae and activate for free the ‘Etisalat Wider Web’ extension, which instantly transforms a standard web page into an autistic-friendly one.
“Etisalat tapped the expertise of Brussels-based IT company Bliss to come up with a web extension aimed at empowering autistic people and personalising their browsing experience. This extension was developed in collaboration with autistic people based in the UAE and guided by global evidence-based research findings on autistic-friendly designs…The initiative is in line with Etisalat’s purpose of bringing people together as well as its commitment to inclusion and breaking barriers,” said the telecom operator in a statement.
Dr Ahmed bin Ali, Group Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Etisalat, said: “Etisalat is honoured to launch the world’s first web extension dedicated to empowering autistic people because we believe the world is a better place when people come together, and is a testimony to our strong commitment to inclusion, accessibility and breaking barriers. “
The launch was announced a couple of days ahead of the World Autism Day during a virtual press conference that comprised Dr Ahmed bin Ali, group senior vice-president, corporate communications at Etisalat; Wafa Hamad Bin Sulaiman, Director of People of Determination Welfare and Rehabilitation Department at the Ministry of Community Development; and a number of experts.
saman@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai hospital
Three patients died in the incident READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 2 outlets closed down for violating Covid-19 ...
Dubai Municipality shuts down outlets for not adhering to Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Assam
Tremors felt in the entire region, including Meghalaya and West... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan to announce new package for overseas...
Overseas residents from country will soon be able to buy a car on... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch