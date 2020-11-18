Australian tourist wins $1m at Dubai Duty Free raffle with lucky number
She has been regularly participating in the raffle for 10 years.
Eleanor Paterson, a 61-year-old Australian national, has always believed that the number 3 will bring her luck. So, she always chooses a Dubai Duty Free (DDF) raffle ticket with a number 3 and religiously joins the draw every 3 months. On Wednesday, she hit the $1-million jackpot.
“Thank you, Dubai, and Dubai Duty Free, my perseverance and lucky number has finally paid off,” said Paterson, who lives in Perth.
Her ticket number 0353, which she purchased online on October 19, won her the grand prize during the DDF Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws, held on Wednesday at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.
A regular participant of the DDF raffle for 10 years now, Paterson is the fifth Australian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.
Luxury motorbike winners
Besides the new dollar millionaire, two others won luxury motorbikes in the DDF Finest Surprise draw
Shane Carroll, a 35-year-old Indian expat based in Dubai, won a Moto Guzzi Eldorado (Rosso).
“Is this a coincidence or pure luck? I just told my wife that I will win today, and I received your call at the same time. I’m so happy and forever grateful to Dubai Duty Free,” said Carroll, who works at a bank and has been living in the emirate for five years now.
Alia Malakani, a 28-year-old Syrian national based Al Ain, won a Harley Davidson Sportster XL 1200C (Billiard Red/Vivid Black).
A mother of one and a resident of Al Ain for three years now, Malakani has been participating in the promotion for a year now. “Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free! I have so much faith in your promotion and I knew I will win one day.”
