Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating its citizens from Afghanistan

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 19, 2021
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Scott Morrison also exchanges views on a number of issues of mutual concern.


Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has thanked the UAE for help in evacuating its citizens from Afghanistan.

During a call to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Morrison expressed his appreciation of the UAE's help in evacuating Australian citizens, as well as a number of members of diplomatic missions of friendly countries, from Afghanistan.

Sheikh Mohamed and Morrison also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.




