ATM 2021: Dubai to showcase city’s diverse tourism proposition
Arabian Travel Market to play a pivotal role in strengthening the industry.
Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) will showcase Dubai’s diverse tourism proposition and innovative initiatives at Arabian Travel Market 2021 next week.
Over 70 representatives from government bodies, hotels, destination management companies and tour operators will join Dubai Tourism to welcome stakeholders, partners and visitors to a key industry event within a physical setting.
Taking place for the very first time as a hybrid event from 16-19 May (physical) and 23-25 May (virtual), the Arabian Travel Market is a key fixture on the global travel and tourism calendar. This year’s event will feature industry discussions under the theme, ‘A new dawn for travel’.
“ATM will play a pivotal role in strengthening the industry in what continues to be one of the most challenging periods for global tourism. With Dubai being the host destination and as one of the longstanding official partners of the event, our participation together with a cross-section of industry representatives is fundamental to the global efforts underway in dealing with a rapidly evolving situation as well as to drive post-pandemic tourism growth,” said Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Tourism.
“As we look forward to support ATM’s efforts to help rebuild the travel sector and facilitate business within our industry, we will also leverage this important platform to showcase the breadth of Dubai’s tourism proposition and innovative projects and initiatives while underlining that the health and safety of residents and visitors remains our top priority. We are committed to realising our tourism strategy of making Dubai the most visited and one of the most recommended travel destinations in the world,” he said.
