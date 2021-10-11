Aster opens its first oncology centre in Dubai

The new centre offers highly specialised cancer care, with a focus on multidisciplinary treatment

Responding to a high demand for cancer screenings and treatment, Aster Hospitals UAE on Monday launched its first full-fledged oncology department at its branch in Al Qusais, Dubai.

The new centre offers highly specialised cancer care, with a focus on multidisciplinary treatment, Aster said, adding that it can also accommodate all types of insurance, including those in the lower segments.

The department can handle around eight chemotherapy patients at a time. For now, it will be focusing on medical and surgical oncology.

The inauguration was led by Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare; and Indian actress and cancer survivor Mamta Mohandas.

“Early detection of cancer is important to ensure the best result in treatment. There has been a need to bring in the technological advances and generate awareness about better, cost-effective treatment options,” said Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics UAE.

As part of the new department, the hospital also introduced a ‘Tumour Board’. It comprises a group of doctors and other healthcare providers from different specialties, who will meet regularly to discuss cancer cases and share their knowledge.

The department of oncology will be led by Dr Pranay Taori, specialist medical oncologist, and Dr Sivaprakash Rathanaswamy, consultant surgical oncologist, along with members of the Tumour Board from around the world.

“With the launch of the Department of Oncology, Aster Hospitals UAE is strengthening its capability to provide specialised care to the people of the UAE, alongside existing specialties,” said Moopen.

“Recent studies have shown that UAE cancer rates are five times higher in younger adults than in the US and the UK. The incidence of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer and leukaemia remains shockingly high. In many of these cases, early detection and surgical intervention can prove to be highly effective in stalling disease progression. We sincerely believe that the multi-disciplinary approach being introduced by Aster Hospitals would prove to be highly beneficial for patients in the UAE,” she added.

Aster’s oncology centre at Aster Hospital will provide treatment for a variety of cancers — such as breast, lung, liver, colorectal, stomach, prostate, brain, leukaemia, and other common and rare cancers.

It offers all kinds of treatments, ranging from hormonal to immunotherapy, as well as chemotherapy.

