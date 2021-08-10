Asia-Gulf labour rights: Pakistan to chair Abu Dhabi Dialogue for 2 years
'It will help to create a better eco-system for labour rights'
Starting later this year, Pakistan will chair the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD), a forum to discuss matters related to manpower between Asian and Gulf countries, for the next two years.
Established in 2008, the ADD’s members include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam and six Gulf countries as well as Malaysia.
Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, former special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, said this is a huge recognition of PM Imran Khan’s work for overseas labour rights.
He said it will help to create a better eco-system for labour rights, empower and ensure the protection of workers and skill up-gradation of the labourers.
It’s a privilege for Pakistan to chair the upcoming #AbuDhabiDialogue being held later this yr for period of next 2yrs.— Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) August 9, 2021
This honour comes for 1st time since Dialogue’s inception in 2008 from among 18 nations.
We thank ADD & all member states,we hope to chair with fruitful insight pic.twitter.com/QJ7p6n2thy
“It’s a privilege for Pakistan to chair the upcoming Abu Dhabi Dialogue being held later this year for a period of the next two years. This honour comes for the first time since Dialogue’s inception in 2008 from among 18 nations. We thank ADD and all member states. We hope to chair with fruitful insight,” said Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari.
This is a huge recognition for PM’s work for overseas labour rights.— Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) August 9, 2021
Globally it will help us
create a better eco-system for labour rights
empowering & ensuring the protection of workers
skills up gradation of labour.
Regular observers include the International Organization for Migration (IOM), International Labour Organization (ILO), private sector and civil society representatives. The permanent secretariat is provided by the UAE, and the current chair-in-office is Sri Lanka.
Civil society members have been invited to contribute to the dialogue in recent years and also become a partner in some programmes.
The Abu Dhabi Dialogue aims to enable safe, orderly and regular labour migration in some of the world’s largest temporary labour migration corridors. Through multi-lateral dialogue and cooperation on the joint development of labour mobility-related programming, implementation, and reporting, the ADD helps to ensure that member states develop partnerships for adopting best practices, and are in a position to learn from one another’s experience.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hot and hazy forecast for Tuesday
Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning. READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE: Trucks allowed on Al Ain-Dubai Road during...
Trucks are not allowed in residential areas and that drivers should... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai school campuses to come alive with sports,...
Dubai Schools Games will be returning for its second edition, giving... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE starts process to resolve disputes over...
The board has released its dispute resolution mechanism, where the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid vaccination for kids aged 3-15 optional
The clarification was announced by Mohap on Tuesday. READ MORE
-
News
DXB to see surge in passenger traffic in coming...
More than a million passengers are estimated to use the airport... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Abu Dhabi flights: Now, 12-day quarantine...
Returning expats will need to wear a medically approved wristband for ... READ MORE
-
News
Machines producing water from air in Abu Dhabi...
Pact between Abu Dhabi, Israeli firms state that Watergen will supply ... READ MORE
Telecom
UAE: 2G mobile network to shut in December 2022