Artificial intelligence can be used to read mammograms as efficiently as radiologists

AI-enabled reader will help avoid unnecessary biopsies.

A novel artificial intelligence (AI) solution has been introduced in the UAE to help radiologists improve breast cancer detection, avoid unnecessary biopsies and ultimately improve the patient experience.

Mammography Intelligent Assessment (Mia) is the first and only AI-enabled independent reader for breast cancer screening to be commercially available in the UAE.

Through rigorous clinical studies and testing, Mia has learnt to read mammograms to the same level of detail as a consulting radiologist.

According to the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, breast cancer was the most prevalent of all cancers detected in the UAE in 2020, accounting for 38.8 per cent of all new cancer cases detected in women.

The announcement was made at the 46th Arab Health 2021 event, that ended on Thursday evening, by UK-based Kheiron Medical Technologies that signed an agreement with Dubai-based Atlas Medical LLC, a medical device and pharma distributor.

As part of the agreement, Atlas will bring Kheiron’s Mia solution to the UAE market. With patented AI technology developed on more than three million breast images, Mia is designed to support breast radiologists in making the critical decision to recall women for further testing based on their mammography screening. It is the first solution of its kind to receive the CE (European regulatory clearance) mark for use as an AI-enabled independent reader for the detection of breast cancer.

How Mia works

In double-reading mammography workflows, where scans are reviewed by two radiologists, Mia can be deployed independently alongside a single human reader. This delivers the quality improvements needed to ensure the sustainability of breast-screening services and frees up clinicians to spend more time with patients. Mia can also be deployed as a concurrent reader or in double reader triage.

Speaking at a signing ceremony between Kheiron and Atlas Medical held at Arab Health in Dubai, Alex Hamlow, Kheiron’s chief commercial officer, said: “Mia has tremendous potential to transform breast screening for radiologists and for women. By improving radiologist productivity and empowering breast screening professionals to detect potential malignancies more accurately and quickly, Mia ultimately will help save more lives in the fight against breast cancer.”

“Based on its performance in the UK and Europe, Mia represents a major breakthrough in helping radiologists to dramatically improve breast cancer detection and patient outcomes,” he added.

Mia was one of the recipients of the UK Government’s first AI in Health and Care Awards and is undergoing multiple deployments and clinical studies across 15 sites in the UK as a benchmark for how to integrate new, cutting edge technologies into the NHS safely and effectively. Kheiron and AI Advance are currently working with an Australian breast-screening provider to establish the protocols for a forthcoming clinical trial, details of which will soon be announced.

It will be available to the UAE, Qatar and Oman markets pending local requirements.

Trade Commissioner for the Middle East, Simon Penney, added: “I am delighted that Kheiron Medical Technologies is bringing their breakthrough AI platform for breast screening, Mia, to the Gulf region, and that the UK’s Department for International Trade played a role in making this happen. Kheiron’s technology brings pioneering artificial intelligence to the frontline, freeing up clinicians’ time and helping to save lives.”