Artelligence to discuss AI’s growth in Mideast

Rohma Sadaqat /Dubai
rohma@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 12, 2021 | Last updated on September 12, 2021 at 11.59 pm
The event will be kicked off by a special keynote from Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, UAE.

The fourth edition of Artelligence – The Artificial Intelligence Forum — is all set to open its doors on September 13 in a hybrid format under the patronage of the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence.

Organised by Khaleej Times, this year’s edition of the event will highlight how Artificial Intelligence and its applications are fast being considered and implemented across organisations in the Middle East. This year’s hybrid edition brings together several experts and officials, who will deliver their keynotes, as well as case studies, workshops, and roundtables.

The event will be kicked off by a special keynote from Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, UAE, who highlighted the importance of the emerging technology in the UAE. “We need to work collectively to ensure that AI impacts us positively. As a Government entity, we need to ensure that Aritifical Intelligence leads to a better future rather than being reactive to a negative one.”

Experts at the event said that AI has “massive potential” and is estimated to contribute $15.7 trillion to the economy in 2030.

Rohma Sadaqat

