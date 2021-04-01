April Fool's Day: Are UAE's Emirates, Etihad airlines pranking you?

This wouldn't be the first time.

It's been a trying year and Covid forced many brands to forgo their annual celebrations of April Fool's Day in 2020, as the pandemic dominated headlines across the globe.

This year, however, is looking up, with the UAE's national carriers taking to social media on Thursday with what seem to be yet more pranks in keeping with custom. Or are they? You can be the judge.

Emirates kicked things off on Wednesday evening with a 'new, pandemic-inspired' offering. We've heard of drive-by wedding ceremonies and Zoom nuptials. So, what would you say to tying the knot at 40,000 feet in the air?

That's what the brand is proposing.

"We're taking love to new heights!" tweeted the airline, by way of introducing their special wedding service. "Plan your perfect day on our Airbus A380, now available on select routes," it added.

We're taking love to new heights! Emirates is pleased to launch a special Wedding Service for those who want to tie the knot at 40,000 feet.



Plan your perfect day on our @Airbus A380, now available on select routes.

#FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/5SuuIQGdDZ — Emirates Airline (@emirates) March 31, 2021

Twitter users were quick to note the date on a 'Just Married' banner in the accompanying photo — which read 01.04.21. Nice try, Emirates? Perhaps.

After all, the company has kept up a steady stream of April Fool's pranks over the last several years. Remember their triple-decker commercial plane complete with swimming pool, gym room and park in 2017? Or their see-through lounge on board (think transparent walls and ceilings) so passengers can enjoy "unbeatable views" in 2018? Not to mention, their fleet of chauffeur-less drones that promised to ferry passengers between any location in Dubai and the airline's hub at DXB.

The Dubai carrier is not the only one in a humorous mood this morning. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad has just announced the Etihad Chroma View — if you care to believe it, of course.

"All window seats now have pre-installed filters that can be controlled with an interactive button. These dynamic window filters with Chroma-Senso technology adapt to day or night light for maximum vibrancy to capture that perfect window view picture," the airline posted on Twitter.

We've got to say: it does look rather nice!

Introducing #EtihadChromaView. All window seats now have pre-installed filters that can be controlled with an interactive button. These dynamic window filters with Chroma-Senso technology adapt to day or night light for maximum vibrancy to capture that perfect window view picture pic.twitter.com/Ko7kBcQTgH — Etihad Airways (@etihad) April 1, 2021

Pranks or not, these are difficult times and if brands want to be entertaining — or roll out these A-class ideas for real — we're here for it!