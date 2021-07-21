Apple holds summer camp for kids in UAE

The event hosts hands-on activities helping children explore creativity.

Kids in the UAE can participate in at-home and in-store events hosted by Apple. The events, which began on July 1, will continue until July 30 at the Apple stores in Yas Mall, The Dubai Mall, and Mall of the Emirates, a press note from the company said.

Due to the pandemic, the annual event last year took a virtual form; however, in-store activities are back this year, keeping Covid-19 protocols in mind. The free-to-attend event for kids aged 8 to 12 hosts a collection of hands-on activities helping children explore creativity.

Stores in the UAE are hosting sessions titled ‘Video lab for kids: Adventures in movie-making’ “Kids aged 8–12 will make movie magic with short videos using the Clips app on iPad,” Apple an- nounced on its website.

The sessions will educate participants on how to plan, experiment with angles and transitions, and make their movies with memoji, stickers, posters and more. “Kids will get a certificate and camp T-shirt to take home and de- vices will be provided,” it added.

Parents are encouraged to book slots to attend the event on the company website. Apple has also released a free guide featuring 30 creative activities that kids can do at home using various apps on their devices. Creative activities such as draw with code, animate a portrait, create a beat, and make a vision board, have been promi-nently featured in the guide.

Furthermore, Apple’s popular educational classes ‘Today at Apple’ has debuted on YouTube. The first episode, which debuted on the streaming service recently, shows users to draw themselves as a Peanuts character in the company’s Pages app.

Today at Apple sessions are hosted all over the world, including the UAE, offering lessons that range from basics and how-to’s to learning professional-grade programs.