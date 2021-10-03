Angel Awards: Nurses share emotional experiences with RJs
The nominations for the awards are open till October 7
A team from the organisers of the Angel Awards Season 2 visited some UAE hospitals to meet nurses.
"Every nurse was drawn to nursing because of the desire to care, to serve or to help. We should honour them as the way they deserve,” the team members said after visiting the hospitals.
The team, including RJs from Hit FM and Tag FM, visited four hospitals to find out the nurses who are best in their service.
RJ John, RJ Arfaz (Hit FM), RJ Blue Bird and RJ Keri Belle (Tag FM) were the people who consigned for the hospital visit. They have visited Amina Hospital (Ajman), Aster Hospital (Dubai), Prime Hospital (Dubai) and Medeor Hospital (Dubai). The hospital authorities and nursing staff received the team and shared their emotional experiences.
“Every 'angel' who entered into this profession experienced a lot of incidents that common people don’t face. Every day, they are witnessing different stages of a human's life cycle. In their day-to-day life, they are dealing different kinds of people with an 'angelic smile'.”
The nominations are open till October 7 and interested people can register through www.angelawardsuae.com.
The mega winner will get vouchers worth Dh5,000 from Nikai Electronics and Home Appliances and INR100,000 from Lulu Exchange.
Fifty winners will get 50 per cent discount on their subscription on Byju’s learning app and five finalists will get free subscription for one year and diamond jewellery worth Dh2,500 from Bhima Jewellers.
