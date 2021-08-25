An ode to the superb sandwich at Pressman’s Dubai

From gourmet to everyday fillings, this UAE original focuses on nutrition and flavour

Although placing ingredients on or in slices of bread has existed as a meal idea for centuries, the modern sandwich’s origin story dates back to 18th century England where John Montague, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, consistently demanded an easy-to-handle snack late at night whilst perched at his gaming table. While this tale possesses sufficient historical documentation to just about pass muster, we can’t help feel it has a touch of the Paul Revere “The British are coming” myth about it. Nevertheless, Montague’s hereditary title will forever be associated with one of the greatest culinary inventions of all time and from his card den the quick-to-prepare, cheap and portable concoction spread across Europe and eventually the world. Today there are an immeasurable number of outlets serving up innovative recipes on freshly baked loaves with prices ranging from a start point the founding father probably intended to the inexplicably grandiose. Today we’re going to explore an eatery serving the perfect balance of function and finesse without you having to part with an excessive amount of dough.

Pressman’s, a UAE original chain, is the home of the pressed sandwich with numerous locations across Dubai. Our favourite premises is situated in JLT’s Cluster E on account of its large dining room and lakeside setting. The unique early 20th century décor – reflecting an era when sandwiches took off in America - lauds the printing press, highlighted with vintage photos of newspaper sellers (no prizes for guessing why we like it). Approach the counter and you’ll be greeted by attentive servers evoking that 1900s “go-get-‘em” spirit too.

The menu offers a selection of sandwich varieties and sizes for all tastes. From the simple such as three cheeses, to the exotic embodied by The Mexican with jalapenos and homemade Fiesta Sauce, whether you crave a comforting hug for lunch or dinner or a muy caliente hit, you won’t be disappointed. Neither shall the dietary conscious as all Pressman’s bread is created in-house to vegan specifications. For our visit we simply had to plump for the intriguing special: Pressman’s Heat. Pushing the boat out, only a large version would do. Inferno sauce, green chilis, Italian salami, roasted prime beef steak, olives, cheddar cheese, red onion, turkey ham, Swiss cheese, Romaine lettuce, roasted chicken, ripe avocado, diced tomatoes, mustard and mayo somehow piled into the compact package was a revelation...a very spicy revelation. It’s not often we work up a sweat reviewing a restaurant, but this dish was an out-of-the-ordinary sarnie experience and one we cannot wait to repeat. Accompanied by potato wedges and a cup of fresh tomato soup for dipping, if Montague had had access to this bounty the only Royal Flush with which he would have been concerned would have been the look on his excited face.

Where: Pressman’s JLT

Best dish: Pressman’s Heat

Av. cost. pp: Dh40