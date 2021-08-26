News
Logo

Amazon’s top 10 Back to School essentials

Filed on August 26, 2021 | Last updated on August 29, 2021 at 08.52 am

Start the new school year in style with the online shopping giant’s sale on must-have school staples

"We hope you enjoy reading this shopping guide that has been exclusively curated by our editors. Just to give you some perspective, Khaleej Times is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising programme designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.ae."

If you figure among those parents scrambling to get your child’s school supplies together before the new term, Amazon has you covered. The e-commerce site has launched its Back to School sale with discounts of up to 40 per cent.

We know school re-openings can seem daunting to both parents and pupils, but Amazon is here to make it a smooth and fun process with its handy basics.

Although the upcoming term may look a bit different depending on the Covid-19 restrictions your child’s school is currently operating under, some of the classic staples in school supplies never cease to be of help. Whatever learning environment your kids are in this new school year, be it remote or back-to-classroom, there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of at Amazon's Back to School sale.

There’s something for everyone on the shopping site, from kindergarten students to middle school teenyboppers, all at prices that don’t break the bank.

You’ll find a dedicated landing page on the shopping site with an inexhaustible line-up of products such as notebooks, crayons, pencils, backpacks, study furniture, gadgets and more.

Check out our back-to-school picks from spill-proof lunchboxes and comfortable backpacks to the latest smart gadgets and on-trend shoes.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, 64GB, 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi, UAE Version - Grey

Artely Pixel Computer Table, White, D 69 cm x W 40 cm x H 74.5 cm

Mead Composition Book, Wide Ruled Comp Book, Writing Journal Notebook with Lined Paper, Home School Supplies for College Students & K-12, 9-3/4" x 7-1/2", Black Marble, 12 Pack (72936)

BEOLA 1200ml Water Bottle 18/8 Stainless Steel 304 Double Wall Insulated Thermos Bottle with a wide mouth, 2 lids included, Hot Cold Liquids Sports Bottle bella, 40oz

Petit Bento- 3 Compartment Lunch Boxes. Bento Box Lunchbox Snack Containers for Kids, Boys Girls Adults. School Daycare Meal Planning Portion Control Container. Leakproof BPA-Free (Blue, Medium)

12 Pockets Expanding File Folders, Portable Accordion A4 Expandable File Organizer, Large Capacity Multicolour Stand Plastic Business File Box

Little Kids Backpack Dinosaur kindergarten School Backpack-Dark Blue

adidas Unisex Kid's Tensaur C Running Shoe

FABER-CASTELL PASTEL HIGHLIGHTER WALLET OF 8

Multi-function Pencil Case with digital password lock, Beautiful Quicksand Translucent design, Creative cylindrical school box with calculator and large storing space for students (Pink Sakura)

Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 