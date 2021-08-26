- EVENTS
Amazon’s top 10 Back to School essentials
Start the new school year in style with the online shopping giant’s sale on must-have school staples
If you figure among those parents scrambling to get your child’s school supplies together before the new term, Amazon has you covered. The e-commerce site has launched its Back to School sale with discounts of up to 40 per cent.
We know school re-openings can seem daunting to both parents and pupils, but Amazon is here to make it a smooth and fun process with its handy basics.
Although the upcoming term may look a bit different depending on the Covid-19 restrictions your child’s school is currently operating under, some of the classic staples in school supplies never cease to be of help. Whatever learning environment your kids are in this new school year, be it remote or back-to-classroom, there are still plenty of deals to take advantage of at Amazon's Back to School sale.
There’s something for everyone on the shopping site, from kindergarten students to middle school teenyboppers, all at prices that don’t break the bank.
You’ll find a dedicated landing page on the shopping site with an inexhaustible line-up of products such as notebooks, crayons, pencils, backpacks, study furniture, gadgets and more.
Check out our back-to-school picks from spill-proof lunchboxes and comfortable backpacks to the latest smart gadgets and on-trend shoes.