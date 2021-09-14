- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Amazon Prime Members in the UAE and Saudi Arabia Can Now Enjoy an Exclusive Offer of 6 Months of Anghami Plus For Free
Millions of songs and podcasts, unlimited downloads, and more, from the region’s leading music streaming service, will now be available to Amazon Prime members in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, free of charge
Amazon Prime members in the UAE and Saudi Arabia will also enjoy a 50% discount on an additional six months of Anghami Plus, after the initial six months free subscription
Everyone can join Prime for a free 30-day trial at www.amazon.ae/prime in the UAE and www.amazon.sa/prime in Saudi Arabia, to gain access to the exclusive Anghami Plus offer at www.anghami.com/amazonprime
Amazon and Anghami, have today announced that Amazon Prime members in the UAE and Saudi Arabia can enjoy an exclusive six-months free offer on Anghami Plus, Anghami’s premium paid tier, with their Prime membership. Delivering the ultimate music experience from Anghami, the region’s leading music streaming service, Prime members in the UAE and Saudi Arabia will receive a free six-month subscription to Anghami Plus, followed by 50% off the subscription fee for the next six months.
Prime members in the UAE and Saudi Arabia already enjoy a range of other benefits offering convenience and entertainment, such as exclusive shopping deals across a wide selection of products, access to thousands of award-winning movies and TV series, including Amazon Originals, with Prime Video, as well as free in-game content and free games from Prime Gaming. Delivery benefits for Prime members in the UAE include Free Same-Day Delivery for eligible orders over AED100 placed before 12:00pm, Free One-Day Delivery, and Free Delivery from Amazon US and Amazon UK. Delivery benefits for Prime members in Saudi Arabia include Free and Fast Local Delivery options such as Free One-Day Delivery, Free Two-Day Delivery, and Free Delivery from Amazon US and Amazon UAE.
For a limited time, music lovers who are Prime members in the UAE and Saudi Arabia can visit www.anghami.com/amazonprime in order to claim the exclusive Anghami Plus offer. Everyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at www.amazon.ae/prime in the UAE and www.amazon.sa/prime in Saudi Arabia to enjoy up to six months of free Anghami Plus, in addition to a range of shopping, savings and entertainment benefits exclusive to Prime members.
Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said: “We are continuously looking for ways to make Prime members’ lives easier, better and more fun every day with Amazon Prime. This collaboration with Anghami is a perfect example of how we work together with leading local brands to innovate on members’ behalf, offering them the best experience possible. We’re excited to see Prime members in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia enjoy Anghami Plus and all it has to offer, alongside other shopping, savings and entertainment benefits already included in their membership.”
Anghami Plus delivers a range of benefits to music fans across the region – all unique to the premium paid tier – including ad-free music, unlimited downloads, lyrics, multi-device play and rewind, scrub, and repeat features.
Anghami’s co-founder and CTO Elie Habib said: “As the leading music streaming platform of the region which gives users access to over 57 million Arabic and international songs, we are extremely excited to offer Anghami with Prime memberships across the UAE and Saudi Arabia through this exclusive deal. Prime members in both countries now have the opportunity to stream and download the best tunes in the region, in addition to podcasts, and live radio, completely free of charge for six months with an additional 50% discount for the next six months. We are making it easier than ever for music lovers to get fully immersed in the world of Anghami Plus.”
Prime members in the UAE and Saudi Arabia can visit www.anghami.com/amazonprime to avail the exclusive Anghami Plus offer.