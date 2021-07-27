Almost half of UAE residents don’t know what Hepatitis B is: Poll
Hepatitis B is a liver disease caused by a virus and, if left untreated, it could turn into a life-threatening condition.
Nearly half of UAE residents — 47 per cent — are not aware of Hepatitis B, according to a recent survey done ahead of World Hepatitis Day, which is being observed today.
Hepatitis B is a liver disease caused by a virus and, if left untreated, it could turn into a life-threatening condition.
An estimated 15.5 million people in the Middle East and North Africa are chronically infected with the Hepatitis B virus (HBV). However, its prevalence among the Emirati population is only between 1 and 1.5 per cent.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has a target to reduce new viral hepatitis infections by 90 per cent and deaths due to viral hepatitis by 65 per cent by 2030.
The survey reveals there is a lack of awareness about the disease with the majority of respondents (84 per cent) not knowing that it can be asymptomatic and less than a quarter (21 per cent) knowing how it can be transmitted.
A majority (85 per cent) of the respondents are not aware of how HBV is prevented, while 92 per cent believe that the disease cannot be treated easily. Only a quarter of the respondents believe that HBV can lead to serious health complications.
“The lack of awareness around HBV means securing appropriate and prompt treatment remains a challenge,” said Dr Mohamed Farghaly, professor of medicine at Dubai Medical College, consultant and CEO advisor of Dubai Health Insurance Corporation (DHIC).
“General practitioners and healthcare physicians also have limited knowledge and expertise in this field, so it is essential to seek advice from specialist centres to ensure that an optimal treatment path is secured. HBV treatment is covered by most medical insurance packages in the UAE so the required care and treatment is easily accessible to patients who need it.”
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Transport
UAE: How 576 drivers got their traffic black...
Drivers who have 24 black points and their driving licence withdrawn. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UN calls for Covid-closed schools to reopen ASAP
In nearly half the countries in Asia and the Pacific, schools have... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: University students create AI tool to...
Mechanism is likely to come in handy amid the Covid-19 pandemic. READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai: Fatwa and shahada services top requests...
With 4,000 requests, Fatwa services topped the list for the first... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid-19 cases decrease after Eid Al Adha...
During the holidays last week, the cases remained under 1,550, thanks ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: What to do if your WhatsApp account is hacked
The social media app is one of the most widely used chatting... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: World's deepest diving swimming pool opens ...
Access to the facility will only be granted via prior online booking. READ MORE
-
Local Business
Dubai house prices accelerate at fastest pace...
House prices in Dubai during the second quarter of 2021 accelerated... READ MORE
News
17 dos and don'ts for Indian expats in UAE