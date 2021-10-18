All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end

Authority introduces TAMM app for residents and tourists to access services.

All the services offered by the Abu Dhabi government departments will be made available online at the single digital platform TAMM by the end of the year, a senior official said on Monday.

Hammad Al Hammadi, director of digital channels at Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said currently 600-plus government services are available on the digital platform and the aim is to reach 700 by the end of the year.

TAMM, a product of Ghadan21 and developed through cooperation with all government entities in Abu Dhabi, harnesses the latest technologies and digital solutions to provide seamless service experiences to residents of the UAE capital.

“At Gitex, we are showcasing multiple initiatives that offer easier access of services for residents, citizens, businesses and investors in Abu Dhabi from one platform,” he said.

“We have already migrated more than 30 entities’ services to the TAMM app. We are integrating the remaining services into the platform. Multiple additional services of the Abu Dhabi Municipality, Abu Dhabi Police and Department of Economic Development will be made available at the platform to the users this year. This means entire Abu Dhabi government services will be available on TAMM by the end of the year,” Al Hammadi told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the Gitex Global on Monday.

TAMM app is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

“The objective is to make the life of residents and citizens in Abu Dhabi easier and simpler by providing all services in one place,” he said.

Al Hammadi revealed that Abu Dhabi Digital Authority has also introduced TAMM mobile centres at the main tourist places in order to offer residents and citizens services seven days a week.

Trucks equipped with digital government services have been deployed in the main destinations. They will move around to the major tourist places to provide services to customers seven days a week from 10am to 10pm. “This gives another channel to citizens and residents to apply for public services over the weekend while visiting their favourite places. This is one of the main initiatives we have launched at Gitex,” added Al Hammadi.