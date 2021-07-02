Al Qudra: Modern suburb with a Dubai twist

Lakes, cycling, town centers and quaint architecture with a modern slant, that’s what the suburb is all about

When Mr and Mrs Z wanted to move away from the city chaos and find a bigger living space for themselves, their young kids and their cute pets, they realised that they could afford a much better quality of living in the new and emerging communities in the emerging areas of Dubai. They headed straight to Al Qudra.

Same is the case with Althea Delmas-Kaushal, a writer and mum of two girls, who hasn’t been happier. “Moving to the suburbs was the best thing we did,” she tells Khaleej Times. “There’s nothing like land to spread yourself over. And now, since the level of amenities on offer has increased so dramatically, we want for nothing.”

Lakes, cycling, town centres and quaint architecture with a modern twist, that’s what Al Qudra is all about.

As Umm Suqeim fades from the industrial areas of Al Quoz and bends down to Dubai Hills Estate and Al Barsha Fourth suburbia, it’s symbolic how Dubai holds the magic of transformation.

As you venture outside of Al Barsha South and Jumeirah Village Circle and Jumeirah Village Triangle, that criss-cross Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, you begin to see the scenery around you change.

Small buildings fade into the distance giving way to bluer skies and gated communities. Traverse through Umm Suqeim Road with Al Barsha South’s villas on one side and Dubai Hills Estate on the other. Move past Dubai Science Park on one side that’s still on its way to being developed and head on straight on Umm Suqeim to enter a land of gated communities.

Damac Hills and Mudon are connected communities with smaller apartment complexes sprouting up in the local surroundings. There are medium-sized schools (Jebel Ali School is located within Damac Hills) and Ranches Souk has Ranches Primary School too for the nearby community folks. Gems World Academy and Nord Anglia Schools are also near enough, but there are nurseries and primary schools aplenty in the area (Safa Community School, Jumeirah English Speaking School etc). There are great parks for kids within the community and bicycle and jogging tracks that are a blessing in good weather. In the summers, head to Al Qudra lake.

If you’re someone who values sustainability, Al Qudra’s up and coming areas are what modern suburbs look like with a Dubai twist. Sprawling pergolas and ergonomic terraces are what the architecture seems to be heavily focused on. Right next to Ranches II is Dubai Sustainable City, which is known as the first net-zero energy development in Dubai. Inspired by the Bastakiya district, the city includes waste water recycling and parking areas topped by solar panels.

The Mudon community has been around for a while and has a friendly, family feel to it. Small pool areas, a duck pond and a town center with a nursery, gym and even a reading nook is perfect for a young family wanting to raise their kids.

Towards the left, a vast expanse lays mostly empty (for now) on Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street that moves towards Global Village and IMG World of Adventure. So there are great attractions nearby; you can see schools and developing communities, and the street connects you to E66 or the Dubai-Al Ain Road.

Further off onto Al Qudra Road (which also has a notable roundabout with bicycles on it) lies Damac Hills 2. Though quite far away from Ranches II and Damac Hills Golf Estate, Damac Hills 2 is fairly self-sustaining. It has miles of small cottages and townhouses and many of these houses have massive terraces – perfect for families who want to entertain friends in the open air. Surrounded by the desert from everywhere, Damac Hills 2 seems to be far off, but now that Expo 2020 Dubai is around the corner, it may be absolutely perfect for anyone who’s working on site, and can also serve as a valuable neighbour when the Expo 2020 sites are converted into residential units.

That’s what Dubai is all about, isn’t it? It grows at breakneck speed, stuns you with what it can do with just land. It builds, multiples, grows, accelerates and creates magic. And that’s what I saw when I stared at the desert views near Damac Hills 2: liquid gold.

Al Qudra Roundabout

Al Qudra Roundabout is a popular sight for cyclists as many cycling competitions are held in this area. On a weekend, during great weather, you can see many cars parked near this roundabout for camping purposes. Al Qudra Lake is also a popular spot for campers.