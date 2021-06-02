Ajman varsity holds drive-thru graduation ceremony

Parents, siblings, friends and relatives chauffeured graduates to the podium in their vehicles festooned with banners and balloons

While most varsities around the world resorted to online graduation ceremonies because of the pandemic, Ajman University (AU) had a more creative approach: A drive-through celebration.

Parents, siblings, friends and relatives chauffeured graduates to the podium in their vehicles festooned with banners and balloons.

Decked out in graduation gowns and with their face masks on, students proudly received their certificates from the AU chancellor himself.

“We (wanted) to ensure that students enjoy the culmination of their year-long academic efforts in a way that is not only safe, but memorable as well,” said Dr Karim Seghir, chancellor of AU.

The three-day June graduation was the second time AU was organising the drive-through ceremony this year. With safety as a top priority, everyone on the campus was required to take the Covid-19 DPI test.

For AU’s Class of 2021, it was certainly a moment to remember.

Roa Shaheen, a graduate of dental studies, said: “I have been honored with excellence, and I am thankful to the university for this memorable and unique ceremony.”

Mariam Mahmood El Abbaseri, another student, said they weren’t expecting their graduation would be as unforgettable as it turned out to be. “What has made it special is that my husband is accompanying me and we have a good story for our children.”

Mohammed Omar Ibraheem said: “The university gave us truly amazing ceremony. It was something that I have not imagined to happen.”

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com