Ajman Ruler extends help to baby with brain tumour
Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid also ordered the purchase of a private house for the girl’s family in Morocco.
His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, has funded the medical treatment of a baby girl suffering from a large tumour in the brain.
The girl underwent a successful surgery at the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rabat, Morocco, which lasted for seven hours, and she was discharged in good health.
Hamad bin Ghalita Al Ghafli, private secretary to His Highness, the Ruler of Ajman, told Al Bayan: “We received information last Ramadan about a Moroccan baby girl suffering from a tumour the size of her head, and she needed a delicate surgery, and we informed His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, and His Highness ordered the surgery to be performed on the girl.”
He added: “The girl’s family was contacted, and she was sent with her mother to Rabat and the surgery was performed by a medical team at the Sheikh Zayed Hospital. The tumour was removed and the girl was discharged in good health. His Highness was on a visit to Morocco, where the family thanked His Highness, and he ordered the purchase of a house for the family.”
