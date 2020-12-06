Ajman records 27% drop in serious crimes this year
This was revealed by Major General Shaikh Sultan Al Nuiami, commander-in-chief of Ajman Police
Serious crimes, including murders, armed robberies, violent thefts, and assaults, declined by 27 per cent in Ajman during the last 11 months of the year as compared to the same period in 2019.
This was revealed by Major General Shaikh Sultan Al Nuiami, commander-in-chief of Ajman Police, during an inspection of Al Madina police station.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, Major General Shaikh attributed the decrease in serious crimes to security plans, effective initiatives and strategies carried out by CID in coordination with authorities at the police headquarters.
The department of public relations and media conducted a slew of awareness campaigns and programmes to achieve the Ministry of Interior’s goal of enhancing security and safety.
Al Nuaimi said that police officers played a great role in combating and cracking many cases. These efforts have resulted in the arrest of criminals, especially gangs that executed phone call frauds and duped people by withdrawing their money from their bank accounts, he pointed out.
“The police will continue its efforts to ensure crimes decrease drastically and to achieve the Ministry of Interior's goal of making the UAE the safest country in the world," said Al Nuaimi.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
