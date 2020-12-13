Ajman ready with plans to tackle rain bounty, waterlogging
Emergency teams have completed the maintenance and cleaning work of the drainage network.
A total of 75 rainwater pumping machines and 25 water tanks have been distributed by the Ajman Municipality in areas that reeled under water logging last year as it braces early for rain emergencies this time around.
Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, director-general of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department (AMPD), told Khaleej Times that the civic body is making huge efforts to tackle the rain challenges and redress related issues this year.
He added 75 pumps will be deployed in places which are prone to water logging. “These areas will also be equipped with 25 water tanks. Emergency teams have completed the maintenance and cleaning work of the drainage network,” he said.
Al Nuaimi underlined that the department has put in place all preparations to tackle the rainy season and ensure safety of the residents.
Al Nuaimi said the department relies on its cadres who are capable of developing comprehensive and integrated plans, and handling contingencies. “The ‘Ghaith Ajman’ team, which has been tasked with providing the necessary equipment and implementing the plans when it rains,” he added.
The civic body official stated that the department continuously monitors the weather forecasts for immediate coordination with the authorities concerned. It has kept open all channels of communication for residents and visitors of the emirate to contact the department directly via the hotline 80070, he said.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
