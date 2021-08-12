News
Ajman police station under maintenance; services transferred

Web Report/Ajman
Filed on August 12, 2021
All services of Al Hamidiya police station transferred to Al Jurf until further notice


The Ajman Police on Thursday announced temporary closure of Al Hamidiya Comprehensive Police Station.

In a tweet, the police said the police station will be closed for services until further notice due to renovation works. All the services will be transferred to Al Jurf Comprehensive Police Station, the force said.




