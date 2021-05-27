Ajman: 50% discount on fines issued from Jan 1, 2008 until May 16, 2021

People are urged to quickly pay the fines to benefit from the discount.

Under the directives of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, the Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman announced that it will reduce the value of fines applicable to companies, institutions and individuals by 50 per cent.

The decision covers fines dating from January 1, 2008 to May 16, 2021.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the department, said that the leadership aims to create a motivating environment for investors and provide them with all forms of support, amidst the current conditions caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, noting that the decision is in line with the emirate's vision and strategy.

The department prioritises local businesses, supports successful and distinguished projects, and assists residents and provides them with the best services, as well as publishes clear circulars about the requirements for avoiding fines, he added.

Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, director-general of the department, urged people concerned to quickly pay their fines to benefit from the discount.

The violations included in the scheme include environmental and health violations, distortion of city, littering, illegal displaying of goods, etc.