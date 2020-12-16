Airfares from Dubai to Pakistan start at Dh995
Flydubai announces special fares to select destinations.
Budget carrier flydubai has launched attractive fares to select destinations, with economy class return fare starting from as low as Dh995.
As more destinations continue to rejoin the flydubai network, passengers can book until December 28, 2020.
The Dubai-based carrier’s special fares start from Dh995 to Karachi; Dh1,175 to Quetta; Dh1,198 to Alexandria; Dh1,245 to Multan; Dh1,345 to Faisalabad; Dh1,309 to Lar (Iran); Dh1,405 to Beirut; Dh1,455 to Khartoum; Dh1,545 to Bucharest; and Dh1,600 for Istanbul, among others.
Alexandria, Amman, Beirut, Belgrade, Bucharest, Grozny, Istanbul, Kyiv, Malé, Sarajevo, Sofia and Zanzibar are some of the popular destinations that that the carrier has resumed flights to.
For flights booked on or after December 1, 2020, the airline offers its passengers multi-risk travel insurance — that covers Covid-19 — for free.
