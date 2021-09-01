Air India launches new weekly Indore-Dubai flights
The airline will operate flights on the new route three times a week directly to Dubai
Air India on Monday linked Indore to Dubai with a non-stop flight, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the travel fraternity and tourists.
The airline has started operating a 162-seater A320neo aircraft from Indore, which will fly three times a week directly to Dubai every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
Flight AI903 took off from Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport here with 150 passengers after a traditional inaugural function.
The flight was flagged off by Shankar Lalwani, Member of Parliament, Indore, and Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani.
