Air India launches new weekly Indore-Dubai flights

The airline will operate flights on the new route three times a week directly to Dubai

Air India on Monday linked Indore to Dubai with a non-stop flight, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the travel fraternity and tourists.

The airline has started operating a 162-seater A320neo aircraft from Indore, which will fly three times a week directly to Dubai every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Flight AI903 took off from Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport here with 150 passengers after a traditional inaugural function.

The flight was flagged off by Shankar Lalwani, Member of Parliament, Indore, and Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani.