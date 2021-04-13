- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Air India Express flight from Dubai diverted due to bad weather, no emergency landing
There were 118 passengers on board the aircraft.
An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Mangalore was diverted to Kochi on Tuesday morning because of bad weather.
Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light
“Air India flight from Dubai to Mangalore was diverted and landed at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather conditions in Mangalore,” said ACK Nair, Director of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).
Air India flight from Dubai to Mangalore was diverted and landed at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather conditions in Mangalore: ACK Nair, Director of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) pic.twitter.com/22zJ6OtcN0— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021
A senior Air India Express official told Khaleej Times: "The Air India Express flight from Dubai was diverted to Kochi due to poor weather conditions in Mangalore. It was a routine weather-related diversion and not an emergency landing."
The aircraft landed in Kochi at 3am. He added, "There were 180 passengers on board and they departed from Kochi on the same aircraft 7.30 am Tuesday morning."
"Emergency landings usually take place when the aircraft suffers a technical issue of some kind and they land at an airport that is closest to them. This was a purely weather -related issue which is purely beyond the control of airline or the aircraft," he stated.
There are reports of heavy rainfall in the Indian city of Mangalore, hence, the aircraft was diverted amidst low visibility considering the safety of the passengers.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli