Air Arabia to begin daily flights from Sharjah to Saudi Arabia

Planes to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam will begin September 14

Air Arabia announced on Thursday that it would begin daily flights to Saudi Arabia.

According to an official tweet, flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam will begin on September 14.

Starting 14th September, fly daily from Sharjah to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.



Emirates had also announced earlier on Thursday that it would begin flights to the Kingdom from September 11.

From Saturday, Emirates will begin operating 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam and three weekly flights to Medina.