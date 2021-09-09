Air Arabia to begin daily flights from Sharjah to Saudi Arabia
Planes to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam will begin September 14
Air Arabia announced on Thursday that it would begin daily flights to Saudi Arabia.
According to an official tweet, flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam will begin on September 14.
Starting 14th September, fly daily from Sharjah to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.— Air Arabia (@airarabiagroup) September 9, 2021
Book now at https://t.co/QYW1hysXzl pic.twitter.com/2MQqbamWKJ
Emirates had also announced earlier on Thursday that it would begin flights to the Kingdom from September 11.
From Saturday, Emirates will begin operating 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam and three weekly flights to Medina.From Saturday, Emirates will begin operating 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam and three weekly flights to Medina.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid violations list revised for public...
With regard to pupils learning remotely, authorities listed the... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leaders congratulate Razan Al Mubarak as she...
We are proud of all the daughters of the nation: Sheikh Mohammed READ MORE
-
Technology
UAE: How Abu Dhabi uses artificial intelligence...
'Data analysis tech will make future of agriculture UAE more... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Woman files case against sister for not...
She was also not allowed to take her own decisions. READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed meets Dubai disaster management...
Dubai Ruler praises the team for their efforts READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates to resume services to Saudi, St...
From Saturday, Emirates will begin operating 24 weekly flights to the ... READ MORE
-
News
7 winners from 6 countries share Dh1m in Mahzooz...
The seven lucky winners took home over Dh140,000 each. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi maintains #1 ranking for Covid-19...
The Capital was followed by Singapore, Seoul, Tel Aviv and Dubai READ MORE
News
Video: Snake on display in Abu Dhabi believed to be world's largest
8 September 2021
Real Estate
Watch: Potential buyers queue up to get townhouses in Dubai
8 September 2021
Government
UAE Embassy in India issues advisory against suspicious sites
8 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Special Expo 2020 Dubai passport launched
9 September 2021
Bollywood
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's mother passes away
8 September 2021
Business
Pakistan loses emerging market status after MSCI's downgrade