News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Air Arabia to begin daily flights from Sharjah to Saudi Arabia

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 9, 2021

Planes to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam will begin September 14


Air Arabia announced on Thursday that it would begin daily flights to Saudi Arabia.

According to an official tweet, flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam will begin on September 14.

Emirates had also announced earlier on Thursday that it would begin flights to the Kingdom from September 11.

From Saturday, Emirates will begin operating 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam and three weekly flights to Medina.From Saturday, Emirates will begin operating 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam and three weekly flights to Medina.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210710&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210719942&Ref=AR&fbclid=IwAR1vkxYveO_eT2VbUd5DyyYaVh9dbYbZSWFJaap0mJ0dvVsEDUHNgaSw9GU&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 