Abu Dubai Police record 2,578 violations for jumping red signal

Motorists jump red traffic light due to overspeeding, lack of attention span and use of mobile phones, authorities say.

Abu Dhabi Police have urged all motorists to pay greater attention while driving.

Data showed that 2,578 violations – related to jumping red traffic lights – were recorded between January and June in the Abu Dhabi emirate.

Al Ittihad, the Abu Dhabi-based Arabic daily, reported that jumping red traffic lights is one of the most dangerous traffic violations that could lead to serious tragic consequences.

The police cited that the main reasons motorists jumped red traffic lights is due to overspeeding, lack of attention span and use of mobile phones.

The police urged all motorists to be aware how such rash behaviour puts the lives of pedestrians at risk.

The police said that according to the Federal Traffic Law, which came into effect on July 1, 2017, jumping red traffic lights is a punishable offence that attracts a fine of Dh1,000.

If a motorist gets 12 traffic points, the vehicle can be impounded for 30 days.

The errant motorist has to cough up a fine of Dh5,000 to get the vehicle released.

In case, the motorist fails to pay the fine within three months, then the car will be sold off in an auction.