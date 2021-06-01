News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Abu Dhabi's largest solar-powered car park is now operational

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 1, 2021
Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

The project will save 5,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.


Abu Dhabi Airports has announced its completion of the largest solar-powered car park in the UAE capital, which will save 5,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

ALSO READ:

>> World’s largest solar power plant set to operate as Taqa receives UAE's financing

The three-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) project is installed on the car shading at the short-term car park of the Midfield Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport, with 7,542 solar panels producing electricity.

The energy generated by the grid-connected project will be used to power the car parking facility, with excess energy fed to other sections of the airport.

“Net-zero development has been a central ethos in the design and construction of the Midfield Terminal. By making smart and sustainable choices during its development in our use of double glazing, efficient lighting, and environmental controls, we have achieved considerable reductions across the building’s wider energy use,” said Shareef Al Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports.

The solar panels have been installed by Masdar, which will also provide operation and maintenance services for a 25-year period.

“The delivery of this landmark project for the new Midfield Terminal highlights the commitment of Masdar and Abu Dhabi Airports to supporting the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050 and its climate change mitigation goals, as well as demonstrating Masdar’s strength as a preferred partner in renewable energy project collaborations,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/dh9000-a-year-most-affordable-area-to-rent-in-uae/?fbclid=IwAR1ammNfkx6Xk0Vzksx71fXM5BzpRdOK5ud7VqRi68TLs5DlYwa97AHrgtk macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 