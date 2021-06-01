- EVENTS
Abu Dhabi's largest solar-powered car park is now operational
The project will save 5,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.
Abu Dhabi Airports has announced its completion of the largest solar-powered car park in the UAE capital, which will save 5,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.
>> World’s largest solar power plant set to operate as Taqa receives UAE's financing
The three-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) project is installed on the car shading at the short-term car park of the Midfield Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport, with 7,542 solar panels producing electricity.
The energy generated by the grid-connected project will be used to power the car parking facility, with excess energy fed to other sections of the airport.
.@AUH and @Masdar have completed Abu Dhabi’s largest solar-powered car park facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Midfield Terminal, strengthening #AbuDhabi’s commitment to environmental sustainability and supporting the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050. pic.twitter.com/6sBU9hjrMj— (@admediaoffice) June 1, 2021
“Net-zero development has been a central ethos in the design and construction of the Midfield Terminal. By making smart and sustainable choices during its development in our use of double glazing, efficient lighting, and environmental controls, we have achieved considerable reductions across the building’s wider energy use,” said Shareef Al Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports.
YesThe grid-connected project features 7,542 solar panels on the rooftop of the car park facility, & will provide 3 megawatts of clean energy – enough to power the car park as well as other areas of the airport.— (@admediaoffice) June 1, 2021
The solar panels have been installed by Masdar, which will also provide operation and maintenance services for a 25-year period.
“The delivery of this landmark project for the new Midfield Terminal highlights the commitment of Masdar and Abu Dhabi Airports to supporting the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050 and its climate change mitigation goals, as well as demonstrating Masdar’s strength as a preferred partner in renewable energy project collaborations,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar.
