Abu Dhabi's Etihad offers 50kg baggage allowance for flights to India, Pakistan

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways is allowing passengers to carry 50kg of checked-in baggage until December 9, 2020.

The offer is valid for Economy and Business class passengers flying from its hub (Abu Dhabi) to Amman, Beirut, Cairo, Dhaka, India and Pakistan.

Airlines in UAE generally offer a wide range of choices for checked-in baggage to passengers, ranging between 20kg to 40kg on flights to India, Pakistan and the Middle East.

However, passengers should note that baggage allowances sometime vary when it comes to connecting flights.

Interestingly, most airlines offer 7kg hand baggage while Sharjah's Air Arabia offers 10kg.

For local travellers, Khaleej Times brings a list of baggage allowances offered by the UAE airlines.

Emirates

Dubai-based Emirates offers a maximum of 30kg checked-in baggage for Economy Class passengers.

However, travellers have the option to choose from four categories: 20kg in Special, 25kg in Saver, 30kg in Flex and 35kg for travellers opting for Flex plus.

But passengers to India and Pakistan are allowed to take 25kg under Special category and 30kg in Saver for journeys originating Australia and New Zealand and for tickets issued on/after November 26, 2019.

While 40kg baggage is permitted for Business class passengers and 50kg for First class travellers.

Air Arabia

Sharjah-based low-cost carrier Air Arabia offers 32kg and 10kg of hand baggage, which is the maximum weight permitted for every individual.

It also offers 20kg, 30kg and 40kg of checked-in baggage weight with no limitation on the number of pieces.

Flydubai

Dubai’s budget carrier gives 20kg baggage allowance on Value deal and 30kg for Flex category in Economy class. While Business class passengers get 40kg checked-in baggage allowance. The hand baggage allowance is 7kg for Economy class travellers and 14kg for Business class flyers.

