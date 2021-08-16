Abu Dhabi: Yas theme parks thank Seha staff, families with fun-filled adventures
They visited Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.
In a bid to thank frontline and healthcare heroes for their selfless service to the greater Abu Dhabi community, Yas theme parks welcomed the Abu Dhabi Healthcare Services Company (Seha) staff and families for fun-filled adventures at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.
Seha staff and family members enjoyed the family-friendly rides and attractions at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, went on the water adventures at Yas Waterworld's exhilarating rides and slides, and greeted Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi's iconic DC Super Heroes and Looney Tunes characters.
To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all, safety measures in place at all Yas theme parks include mandatory online booking to ensure that the limited capacity is adhered to, thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all rides and outlets, modified ride capacity and modified dining and shopping experiences. The theme parks was also awarded the 'Go Safe' certification by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). The program aims to enforce global standards for safety and cleanliness across all tourism and retail establishments in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
