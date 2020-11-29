News
Abu Dhabi worker demands Dh500,000 after falling from worksite

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 29, 2020 | Last updated on November 29, 2020 at 05.12 pm

In the lawsuit, he claimed the police was not notified about the incident.

A paint worker has demanded Dh500,000 in compensation after suffering 40 per cent body disability falling from a worksite.

The 23-year-old Asian man filed a lawsuit against his employer — a paint company — and its insurance firm demanding compensation in physical, moral and material damages he suffered as a result of the fall.

In the lawsuit, he said the police was not notified about the incident. Instead, another company employee rushed him to the hospital.

According to the worker, his bosses said the fall from the height resulted from his negligence. "The fact is that the company didn’t provide me with the required safety measures at the working site," he said.

The man also claimed the company had hidden the incident from the authorities. He said the HR department allegedly threatened to terminate his service if he provided information about the accident to anyone.

He presented a medical report to the Abu Dhabi Civil Court confirming that he had a 40 per cent permanent disability due to the fractured spine — a result of the fall.

The worker said he is unable to perform his duties normally because of the disability and that he was the sole bread winner for his family back home. He added that he is now on constant medication and in need for financial support for treatment.

A verdict will be issued after all hearings.

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




