Abu Dhabi worker demands Dh500,000 after falling from worksite
In the lawsuit, he claimed the police was not notified about the incident.
A paint worker has demanded Dh500,000 in compensation after suffering 40 per cent body disability falling from a worksite.
The 23-year-old Asian man filed a lawsuit against his employer — a paint company — and its insurance firm demanding compensation in physical, moral and material damages he suffered as a result of the fall.
In the lawsuit, he said the police was not notified about the incident. Instead, another company employee rushed him to the hospital.
According to the worker, his bosses said the fall from the height resulted from his negligence. "The fact is that the company didn’t provide me with the required safety measures at the working site," he said.
The man also claimed the company had hidden the incident from the authorities. He said the HR department allegedly threatened to terminate his service if he provided information about the accident to anyone.
He presented a medical report to the Abu Dhabi Civil Court confirming that he had a 40 per cent permanent disability due to the fractured spine — a result of the fall.
The worker said he is unable to perform his duties normally because of the disability and that he was the sole bread winner for his family back home. He added that he is now on constant medication and in need for financial support for treatment.
A verdict will be issued after all hearings.
