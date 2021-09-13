Abu Dhabi: Virtual events lined up to mark 10th anniversary of NYUAD

A series of lively discussions covering a wide range of subjects will he held

A series of virtual events and activations on September 21 and 22 will mark the 10th anniversary of NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD).

The two-day virtual celebrations include a raft of lively discussions covering a wide range of subjects, including the story of the university’s founding and its contributions towards tackling some of humanity’s shared challenges such as Covid-19 and the effects of climate change. The talks will have some of NYU and NYUAD’s remarkable faculty, students, and alumni, in conversation with global and community leaders such as former French President François Hollande, Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, Mariam Almheiri, Omar Al Olama, Noura Al Kaabi, Sara Musallem, Zaki Nusseibeh, and Dr Jane Goodall.

NYUAD will also premiere a feature length film titled ‘This is NYU Abu Dhabi’, produced by Anthony Geffen of Atlantic Productions. Geffen, who has taught courses at NYUAD on immersive storytelling, is a world leading documentary filmmaker whose films have won over 50 international awards, including four British Academy Awards (BAFTAs) and seven Emmys.

Established in partnership between New York University and the emirate of Abu Dhabi, NYUAD was born from a joint recognition of the need for a new model of higher education that would better prepare young leaders to work across differences and address complex global challenges. Today, NYUAD offers the best of the American liberal arts and sciences with the immersion in intercultural perspectives required for shared understanding and common purpose in our world.

The 10th anniversary virtual events are an opportunity for NYUAD, the broader NYU global network, and the Abu Dhabi, UAE, and global communities to celebrate what the university has achieved in its first decade while setting the stage for the next decade of success.

NYUAD’s dedicated 10th anniversary webpage, nyuad.nyu.edu/10, will serve as the main portal for audiences to access the virtual 10th anniversary content.

