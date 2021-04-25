News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Abu Dhabi treats 1.3 million pest-infested sites in first quarter

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 25, 2021








Stagnant water in fountains, boats, agricultural pots, swimming pools and irrigation ponds attract pests.

An intensive pest control drive in the first quarter of this year targeted more than 1,3 million infested sites across Abu Dhabi.

The Pest Control Projects Department at Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) said on Sunday that the team executed 24,554 service requests resulting in significant control of pest proliferation and ensuring public health.

Tadweer also conducted pest survey and control operations throughout the emirate, especially areas frequented by public such as mosques, government slaughterhouses, public parks, markets and residential areas.

Targeting all types of pests, especially mosquitoes, flies, rodents, cockroaches and ants, and stray animals such as cats and dogs, the control drive helped reduce hazards posed by pests and stray animals, while helping maintain public health and safety, and ensure the aesthetic appeal in the emirate.

Tadweer’s team used effective pesticides approved by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in line with global best practices and incorporates latest technologies in pest control operations to ensure no harm is caused to public health and the environment.

Engineer Mohammed Mahmoud Al Marzouqi, Pest Control Projects Director at Tadweer, said: ““Treating such a high number of pest-infested sites across Abu Dhabi validates our ability to deal with various environmental and health challenges faced by our operations despite the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic globally.”

He said stagnant water in fountains, boats, agricultural pots, swimming pools and irrigation ponds attract pests. “Likewise, stagnant water bodies created by leakage from pipes, broken taps, etc are ideal breeding grounds for pests.”

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210408&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210409148&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 