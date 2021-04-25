- EVENTS
Abu Dhabi treats 1.3 million pest-infested sites in first quarter
Stagnant water in fountains, boats, agricultural pots, swimming pools and irrigation ponds attract pests.
An intensive pest control drive in the first quarter of this year targeted more than 1,3 million infested sites across Abu Dhabi.
The Pest Control Projects Department at Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) said on Sunday that the team executed 24,554 service requests resulting in significant control of pest proliferation and ensuring public health.
Tadweer also conducted pest survey and control operations throughout the emirate, especially areas frequented by public such as mosques, government slaughterhouses, public parks, markets and residential areas.
Targeting all types of pests, especially mosquitoes, flies, rodents, cockroaches and ants, and stray animals such as cats and dogs, the control drive helped reduce hazards posed by pests and stray animals, while helping maintain public health and safety, and ensure the aesthetic appeal in the emirate.
Tadweer’s team used effective pesticides approved by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in line with global best practices and incorporates latest technologies in pest control operations to ensure no harm is caused to public health and the environment.
Engineer Mohammed Mahmoud Al Marzouqi, Pest Control Projects Director at Tadweer, said: ““Treating such a high number of pest-infested sites across Abu Dhabi validates our ability to deal with various environmental and health challenges faced by our operations despite the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic globally.”
He said stagnant water in fountains, boats, agricultural pots, swimming pools and irrigation ponds attract pests. “Likewise, stagnant water bodies created by leakage from pipes, broken taps, etc are ideal breeding grounds for pests.”
