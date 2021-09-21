Abu Dhabi to register agricultural farm leases

The lessee should be a legal entity and the farm used in line with approved agricultural activities

All agricultural land lease contracts in Abu Dhabi will be registered so as to enhance the sector's legislative infrastructure and promote agricultural and livestock production.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has issued decision No. 85-2021 to register agricultural land leases in Abu Dhabi. Each respective municipality will register farm leases, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, after meeting the necessary requirements.

The lessee should be a legal entity and the farm used in line with approved agricultural activities, specified by Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa). The lease should also be approved by the authority after settling the applicable fees and charges.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister and minister of presidential affairs, chairman of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, highlighted the importance of regulating agricultural practices and standard operating procedures as a key step towards ensuring the sector’s sustainability, enhancing the food ecosystem and achieving food security strategic goals.

“The decision to register agricultural land lease contracts in Abu Dhabi complements the sector's legislative infrastructure, ensuring the optimal use of farms, enhancing agricultural and livestock production, and boosting the income of farm owners,” said Sheikh Mansour.

“Supporting the sector's legislative infrastructure will encourage investment in agriculture and food production and, therefore, develop the food ecosystem and supply chains by supporting local agricultural production and enhancing its competitiveness.”

He commended the efforts of both Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Adafsa, in addition to all relevant local and federal stakeholders, in supporting the development of agriculture and livestock production in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mansour emphasised the importance of collaboration among the competent authorities to support comprehensive development processes in Abu Dhabi as a key milestone to build a knowledge-based sustainable economy and optimise non-oil revenues and contribution to gross domestic product (GDP).

Falah Al Ahbabi, chairman of DMT, said: “The UAE leadership’s food security vision is setting an example in contributing to a sustainable agricultural sector through introducing innovative solutions to sustain food production using advanced technologies that will develop local agricultural production and supply chains and therefore, support our national strategic food stockpile.”

Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, director-general of Adafsa, said: “The decision to register farm leases is an important milestone to diversify revenues generated from agriculture, increase the income of farm owners and livestock breeders and optimise the use of agricultural lands.”

He added: “The decision will also contribute to attracting more investments in the agricultural sector and enabling owners to outsource development of farms to qualified investors through legally registered and certified contracts that will protect the rights of contracting parties.

“This decision is a key step to optimise the agricultural resources and serve the goals of ensuring food security and a sustainable agricultural sector.”

