Abu Dhabi tells bicycle riders to follow safety guidelines
Cyclists have been urged to use service roads and cycling tracks and avoid main roads and crowded areas.
Cyclists in Abu Dhabi have been told by the authorities to adhere to safety guidelines while riding bicycles in the city in order to protect themselves other road users.
Abu Dhabi Police is encouraging residents to use bicycles for commuting as it aims to reduce the use of cars and buses in its efforts to protect the environment and public health by reducing carbon emissions.
The authorities, however, noted that it was important for the cyclists to follow safety rules, including wearing helmets, arm and knee pads and high visibility vests.
Bicycles should also be fitted with front and rear lights and shouldn’t carry luggage, cargo or goods that might affect their balance of the cycle.
Cyclists have been urged to ride on service roads and cycling tracks. Cyclists riding on pedestrian walkways should do so with caution to avoid colliding with people. Authorities have also asked cyclists to avoid crowded areas and warned them against riding on main roads.
Police stressed the need for cyclists to be attentive and to ride with caution.
Residents have been warned to deter from 'bad behaviour' while riding bicycles, and adhere to all safety rules whether using bicycles for commuting or for delivering groceries in residential neighbourhoods.
Abu Dhabi has in the recent months witnessed growing groups of cyclists in different areas of the city riding their bicycles, especially during the evenings and on the weekends, for fun and to keep fit.
Below are a few safety rules to follow while riding in the Capital:
- Wear helmets, arm and knee pads.
- Install indicator lights (white) in the front of bicycles and facing forward and red lights in the rear facing backward.
- Fix rear reflectors to alert other road users.
- Use service roads and dedicated cycling tracks. Avoid riding on main road and crowded areas.
- Adhere to traffic rules on roads.
- Do not carry heavy loads that affect the balance of the bicycle.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature drops to 7.7°C in...
The top temperature will be 32 degrees in inland areas, according to... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed receives Indian Minister of...
Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar conveyed to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince the ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Two Dubai roads to be renamed Kite Beach Street
The Kite Beach Street stretches 1,500m, has 370 parking slots, and... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Man cleared of barging into Dubai firm,...
He demanded funds be deposited in his bank account. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews