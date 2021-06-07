Abu Dhabi: SEHA extends operating hours of Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centres

The centres offer the community easy and safe access to testing, medical assessment, and guidance.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has extended operating hours of the Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centres.

The centres are located in Mina Zayed and Mafraq Hospital in Abu Dhabi; and in Al Ain Convention Centre. They will operate daily from 8am to 10pm. Previously, they used to close at 8pm.

The centre in Mina Zayed and the Purple Zone in Al Ain Convention Centre provide screening, assessment, and follow-up services for Covid contacts and travellers.

All services for Covid-19 patients are available in the Outpatient Clinics building in Mafraq Hospital in Abu Dhabi and in the Red Zone in Al Ain Convention Centre.

The first centres to be dedicated for Covid-positive patients, they were opened in June 2020. The centres offer the community easy and safe access to testing, medical assessment, and guidance.