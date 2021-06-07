News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Abu Dhabi: SEHA extends operating hours of Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centres

Staff Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on June 7, 2021




The centres offer the community easy and safe access to testing, medical assessment, and guidance.


The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has extended operating hours of the Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centres.

The centres are located in Mina Zayed and Mafraq Hospital in Abu Dhabi; and in Al Ain Convention Centre. They will operate daily from 8am to 10pm. Previously, they used to close at 8pm.

The centre in Mina Zayed and the Purple Zone in Al Ain Convention Centre provide screening, assessment, and follow-up services for Covid contacts and travellers.

Covid-19: Negative PCR report must for UAE visa medical test, says SEHA

All services for Covid-19 patients are available in the Outpatient Clinics building in Mafraq Hospital in Abu Dhabi and in the Red Zone in Al Ain Convention Centre.

The first centres to be dedicated for Covid-positive patients, they were opened in June 2020. The centres offer the community easy and safe access to testing, medical assessment, and guidance.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210116&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210119278&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 