News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Abu Dhabi: Restaurant ordered shut after complaints over food safety

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on October 21, 2021

Food outlet posed danger to public health

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a decision to close down a restaurants on Al Salam Street.

Action was taken for breaching food safety rules and violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

"Al Madad Refreshments" was closed after safety complaints against the commercial outlet, with license No. CN-1030302.

The Authority said that the food outlet posed danger to public health.

ALSO READ:

>> Restaurant shut down for flouting food safety rules

>> Famous Dubai restaurant shut down for breaking Covid rules

Inspectors regularly sweep through the emirate's restaurants to safeguard public health and ensure restaurants are comply with food safety requirements.

The public is urged to report any issues by calling 800555.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211014&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211019416&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 