Abu Dhabi: Restaurant ordered shut after complaints over food safety
Food outlet posed danger to public health
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a decision to close down a restaurants on Al Salam Street.
Action was taken for breaching food safety rules and violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
"Al Madad Refreshments" was closed after safety complaints against the commercial outlet, with license No. CN-1030302.
The Authority said that the food outlet posed danger to public health.
Inspectors regularly sweep through the emirate's restaurants to safeguard public health and ensure restaurants are comply with food safety requirements.
The public is urged to report any issues by calling 800555.
News
