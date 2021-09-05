Abu Dhabi: Register students in new schools by September 9, parents told

Transfer them to new ones by Thursday, say authorities

Parents seeking to register their children in public schools or transfer them to new ones during the current school year have until September 9 to submit their applications, authorities have announced.

The Emirates Schools Establishment said on Twitter that it had set Thursday this week as the deadline for accepting applications for registration or transfer of students in government schools.

The establishment called on parents of students wishing to register their children in public schools or transfer them to new schools to submit their applications through the 'Al-Manhal' website and to ask school principals about the mechanism of student registration or transfer.

Officials emphasised that the minimum age for students' admissions in the preparatory year should be three and a child must be four years old to be eligible for enrollment in KG in the current academic year.

For Grade 1, a student must be between six and eight years old. The revised minimum age for admissions of school pupils came into effect from the academic year 2021-22 (August 31).

The establishment also announced the extension of the deadline for accepting applications for leadership positions (school principals) for all academic levels nationwide until September 30.

Authorities had earlier announced 38 new vacancies for teaching and administrative staff in public schools in the UAE.

According to the establishment, the jobs in the education field at various levels across the country will be available during the current academic year.

Interested persons had been asked to apply for the jobs through the 'Teach for the UAE' platform.

The offers include 25 vacancies for school principals, in addition to a number of teaching jobs, including a kindergarten teacher who should be an Emirati and teachers of mathematics teacher, English language, Science, physics, and music.

The new teachers and administrative staff are needed for public schools in Ajman, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai.

The establishment also asked parents of students who had retakes in the recent end-of-year exams to check with the school administrations and obtain detailed information about their children's retake test results.

Public school students who had failed the end-of-year exams were given a chance to retake the tests after attending some classes and lessons through a smart learning portal.

The smart summer classes programme was available online at LMS portal to strengthen the pupils' skills and help them prepare to retake exams scheduled between July 25 and 29. The smart classes were arranged for pupils from Grades 4 to 11 who did not pass the third term tests.

The establishment said maintaining effective communication between parents and school principals is crucial for education's development.

"Principals take on leadership roles to preserve the educational process' continuity and ensure parents are always informed about their children's development," said officials.

