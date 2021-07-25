News
Abu Dhabi reduces business setup, licence renewal fees to Dh1,000

Staff Reporter /Abu Dhabi
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 25, 2021
Wam

Federal fees will continue to apply.


The business setup fees in Abu Dhabi emirate have been reduced to AED1,000 – a reduction of more than 90 per cent. Licence renewal fees also have been reduced to Dh1,000.

This is as a result of collaborative efforts led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), in collaboration with multiple government entities including Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The new fees will be effective from Tuesday, 27 July 2021. Federal fees will continue to apply.

The move will significantly enhance ease of doing business in the emirate and increase Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness regionally and internationally. The introduction of a fixed fee will increase transparency and reduce administration for investors. It also supports Abu Dhabi Government’s efforts to create an even more thriving business environment for the private sector, especially for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

The new fees include six activities within the business licence, and will cover all fees from Abu Dhabi Government entities such as ADDED, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, membership fees for Abu Dhabi Chamber, CoC (Certificate of Conformity) issuance fee, and fees required by Abu Dhabi regulating entities dependent on the type of business. Several fees have been removed entirely while others have been considerably reduced.

“We hope this significant change in fee structure helps to further ease the setup process for new and existing investors. Our goal for Abu Dhabi, as part of our new economic strategy, is to create a thriving business environment that encourages growth and innovation. Ease of starting and managing a business is a key lever and we strongly believe the restructuring of fees will help us achieve this goal”, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED, said.

